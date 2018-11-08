‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Pesce Trying to Get Pregnant

Gym, tan, nursery? Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his new wife, Lauren Pesce, are “working on” expanding their family, the newlyweds told Us Weekly following their wedding last week.

“We’ve been working on it the past week, so we’ll see,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star told the publication, adding that he is hoping for a son already. “I mean, I would love a boy first.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pesce added that she and her new husband both come from families of four children, explaining, “We like chaos and a busy, loud home. I think we would definitely want at least three, but we have none right now, so that’s pretty ambitious.”

“We’re excited for little Situations!” Sorrentino joked.

The couple just tied the knot last week in a stunning ceremony attended by many of their MTV family after getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2018, which was shown on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 1.

“I approached the executive producers and I let them know, ‘Listen I really want to do this. This show is really special to me. This is the show that introduced me to the world,’” he told Us Weekly in April, when the proposal was shown. “It was really special for me to do this, to get down on one knee on Jersey Shore.”

Since then, the couple has had a a major setback, when Sorrentino was sentenced in October to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation for tax evasion, scheduled to begin in January.

But the couple isn’t concerned about Sorrentino’s time away while behind bars. “It’s gonna be a blip on the radar,” Sorrentino said. “We’re happy to start a family now.”

Pesce used Sorrentino’s battle with addiction to painkillers, which he now has more than two years sobriety from, as an example of how strong their relationship is heading into the prison sentence.

“If you have ever been through someone getting sober through recovery, if you can come out on the other side of that successfully and in a positive way, anything is possible,” she explained. “Like he said, a blip on the radar and not a concern for us.”

If Pesce were to get pregnant prior to Sorrentino’s prison time, she wouldn’t be the only Jersey Shore personality expecting! Deena Cortese and her husband Christopher Buckner announced in July that they were expecting their first child, a little boy to be named CJ.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jersey Shore