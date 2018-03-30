Jwoww’s Husband Speaks out in Sammi Sweetheart’s Comments Regarding ‘Jersey Shore’ Revival Absence

After Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola officially confirmed via Instagram that she would not be joining her former roommates on the MTV revival of Jersey Shore, cast member Jenni “Jwoww” Farley’s husband sounded off in the comments.

Farley’s husband, Roger Mathews, offered Giancola some support in the comments of her post that explained that she’s in a “different place” than she was during the original Jersey Shore‘s filming and that she’s chosen to focus on her relationship and business ventures rather than participate in Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“Lots of respect for this as I said to you. Minus the money I see absolutely zero benefits to participating. You look happy and at peace. Stay blessed,” Mathews wrote to Giancola, who responded with her thanks.

“Thanks Roger!! I appreciate that!” Giancola wrote.

While many called Mathews “the best” and a “good friend,” some wondered if that comment meant he was disappointed in his wife, Farley, for signing on for the new show.

“uh oh, does this [mean] your [sic] upset @jwoww decided to do it?” one fan asked Mathews.

“how did you feel about Jenny participating?” another wondered.

“but what about @jwoww participating” someone echoed.

“Why would you say that after your wife JUST participated? Im sure that comment didn’t make her feel very good,” another wrote to Mathews, who clarified that Farley is coming from “different circumstances.”

“Different circumstances for different households. My wife is a grown adult and can make her own choices,” Mathews responded to fans questioning his comment to Giancola. “Very proud of the businesswoman and mother my wife has become. I would never tell my wife what she can and can’t do. Free will should always prevail.”

He continued, writing that he first thought the show would show a more mature side of the cast members but has since learned that won’t be the case.

“I wasn’t aware of what the show would be. I thought the powers that be might want to show a new side to them. A mature side with family’s and children. I was wrong but to be clear I love my wife very much. Drama sells. I get it. Just not my thing anymore,” Mathews wrote.

In her extended explanation about why she made the decision to skip the new show, 31-year-old Giancola wrote that she’s not the same person she was at 22 years old.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person I was [at] 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she wrote.

She added that the decision to sit this season out not an easy one to make. “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

As she concluded the note, she included a token of appreciation for her fans, who she told to stay tuned for her next venture.

“Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!!! Special shout out to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned you never know what I could be up to next!” she wrote.

As of January, Farley was hoping Giancola would change her mind and join the cast for another round of Jersey Shore.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” Farley told Us Weekly. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it.”

Previous reports indicated that Giancola did not want to return to the show in order to avoid drama with her ex and Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, a fact Farley acknowledged when asked whether Giancola’s absence was due to Ortiz-Magro or because she wanted to stay out of the spotlight.

“Both, honestly, I’m thinking both,” she said. “She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”

Giancola is currently dating boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

Giancola appeared on six seasons of the MTV hit. However, she’s certainly kept busy since she left the show. The reality star launched her own perfume, Dangerous, in 2011 and opened an online boutique, Sweetheart Styles, in 2013. She also used to host her own podcast Just Saying.

Fans can still expect to see Farley, Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino when the show premieres April 5. Plus, it’s already been picked up for season two.