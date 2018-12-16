‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Bashes Snooki

Roger Mathews, the estranged husband of Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww‘ Farley, has pushed back against Nicole ‘Snooki‘ Polizzi’s recent comments about the couple’s marriage.

Polizzi previously blasted Mathews for making false claims that Farley was trying to keep their children away from him. In an Instagram comment, Mathews told her to “stay out of matters that do not concern her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nicole has never spent a single night in our home in 8 years,” Mathews wrote. “You will see the truth come out in the end. Nicole has many Skelton’s in her closet. Many. I have none in mine and will own every aspect of my life. Good and bad. She should stay out of matters that do not concern her.”

Farley and Mathews’ divorce has been heating up this past week. Mathews posted 11 videos venting about Farley’s alleged slights towards him. Farley sought out a restraining order against Mathews as a result, and was removed from the family’s home. He posted more videos alleging that Farley was trying to keep him from seeing his children.

However, Polizzi then posted security footage from Farley’s home that shows Farley telling police that she wanted to ensure Mathews could still see the children.

“My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her. She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too,” Polizzi wrote. “She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother. She doesn’t leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don’t see. Her character is being tarnished and I’m here to show what’s really going down. She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result.”

She continued, “YOU’RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this. There is more to the story that’s being told. Stop attacking her . *She HAS BEEN asking the cops to tell the judge to allow Roger to see the kids. Everything he has stated in those videos is false news. You shouldn’t taunt her and film her on your phone trying to get a rise out of her to use it for court.* There is MANY layers to this.”

Polizzi also notes there are more video to corroborate Farley’s defense, but she can not post them for legal reasons. She also explained why her comments on the social media platform have been turned off.

“Legally i cannot post those (videos) but will be used when necessary,” Polizzi wrote. “You can all have your opinions but don’t attack her for being that person he claims she is. Everything will unfold in due time.For those who find it “funny” as to why the comments are off, it’s because you are attacking Jenni calling her a bad mother and liar. Leave the girl alone.”

Farley has not publicly commented on the incident.

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV