‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Blasts ‘Chew Toy’ Angelina Pivarnick

What happens at the Jersey Shore doesn’t necessarily stay there.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick — previously coined the “Rob Kardashian of Staten Island,” the “Staten Island dump” and a “dirty little hamster” during the show’s original run — faced off against former roomies Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley eight years after she left the show behind in season two.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After being invited to the reunion to Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio as part of a prank on his roommates, Angelina tried to make amends, but JWoww and Snooki weren’t having it after how she treated them during their time together on Jersey Shore.

“Not once did you try to make amends in eight f—ing years,” JWoww said.

“How can I make amends to you?” replied Angelina. “Do I have your number?”

“I didn’t have you blocked, b—! You blocked me on every f—ing social media,” JWoww shot back. “You have no f—ing idea what this took. And you’re not a part of the group chat. Facts!”

When Angelina tried to suggest that they should go easier on her, as they don’t know her anymore, Snooki chimed in, “I know you! You are not a nice person!”

“Why the f— are you here?” exploded JWoww at last. “Why are you here? You’re here because you’re a f—ing chew toy. Get the f— out of this house.”

Angelina refused to leave, however, insisting on accompanying Snooki and Deena Cortese on “Meatball Day.” But after letting the drinks flow all day, Snooki and Deena agreed to give Angelina a second chance. Even JWoww agreed to put away her issues with their former roommate for the time being.

Until the crew was done with having her around, that is, and decided to send her home for a third time to finish their vacation in peace.

“I think we gotta break it to her that the way we started this thing…that’s the way we should end it,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said.

As to where her relationship with her co-stars stands today? Angelina opened up to PEOPLE prior to Thursday’s episode.

“I would say there’s still a lot of unfinished business,” she said. “There’s still a lot that has to be dealt with. But I did like the outcome so far. We just have to see what happens in the future. I don’t know what tomorrow brings, but as far I’m concerned, I had a great time. There were a lot of things that I didn’t think would happen that did happen, and I’m really excited for everybody to watch it.”

In the end, she’d love to re-establish those friendships.

“I would love that, I really would,” she says. “Like with family, you have this bond. You’re going to have your disagreements with your family, of course, everything isn’t going to be all peaches and cream and rainbows all the time. But that being said, I would like to have a relationship with them. I mean, I was supposed to be their family — whether they like it or not.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV