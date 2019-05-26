‘Jersey Shore’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her new beau Zack Clayton Carpinello are making things red carpet official!

Saturday, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, 33, and professional wrestler, 24, made their debut as a couple in Las Vegas, where they supported KultureCity, an autism awareness and inclusion organization, as it premiered their first all-inclusive wrestling match.

The two shared a number of photos from the night on Instagram, with Farley looking chic in a champagne crop top and matching pants paired with a bright blue duster, changing into a floral gown at one point in the nights. Carpinello, meanwhile, looked casual cool in a navy suit and button-down shirt.

Farley has been working as an advocate for autism inclusion for several months now after revealing in November 2018 that 3-year-old son, Greyson, has autism.

The MTV personality opened up about what the partnership with KultureCity and the inclusive wrestling match meant to her on Instagram, writing under a gallery of photos from the night, “Last year I took [4-year-old daughter Meilani] to a wrestling event and she looked at me and said, ‘Mommy, why can’t Bubby be here?’”

“I explained to her that because Greyson can get overwhelmed with the environment, it just doesn’t seem like an event like that could be possible for him… until last night,” she continued. “Last night was truly a dream come true. I cried watching my [KultureCity] family kick a— at the [All Elite Wrestling] MGM event.”

Adding that watching the event break boundaries for sensory inclusiveness made “this mama so proud,” Farley concluded her emotional message with hope for the future.

“I can’t wait for Greyson to join me at an event that is certified by [KultureCity],” she wrote. “From training the staff, creating sensory rooms and having hundreds of sensory bags on standby in case anyone needs one… so proud of everyone’s hard work last night. I love you guys.”

Photo credit: Instagram/JWoww