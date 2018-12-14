‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Records Video Rant in Police Cruiser After Fight Leading to Restraining Order

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s husband, Roger Mathews, shared a series of 11 Instagram videos overnight Thursday and early Friday morning explaining his case after the Jersey Shore star filed a temporary restraining order against him.

The filing comes three months after Farley filed for divorce from Mathews, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra and 2-year-old son Greyson Valor.

His side of the story

In his first and second videos, shared from the backseat of a police car, Mathews said that he called police to his and Farley’s New Jersey home Thursday night after an argument in an effort to prevent her from making a “false police report,” worried that she would “make up a fake story” about him. He said that after police left their home, he left to record a podcast with a friend. He came home and went to bed without interacting with Farley and was awoken at 2 a.m. by police, who said that a judge had granted a restraining order against him on Farley’s behalf.

“Saddest day of my life watching her tell my daughter she is ‘sorry she had children with your daddy,’” the 43-year-old wrote in a caption explaining the argument earlier in the night. “The truth will come out. The truth will set you free. I will never stop fighting for my kids.”

‘There is only the truth’

In his next video, he said that he was taking to Instagram to “put my business out there” in an effort to convey the truth. “I believe that putting the truth out there weighs in my favor,” he said, adding that he can “substantiate” his claims with proof.

“Jenni has more fans than me and more influence than me but what she does not have and has never had is the truth on her side,” he wrote in the caption. “There is no ‘my truth’ there is only ‘THE TRUTH’ and the public is about to see that in its rawest form.”

He added that he was devastated to spend the night without his son after only spending 11 nights in the 2-year-old’s life without him. “She took that from me tonight,” he said.

‘I’m always there for my children’

Mathew’s next video detailed how he “struggled internally” with putting details out in the public sphere because he worried that his kids might see it one day. He said Farley, 32, “screamed” in their daughter’s face, ‘Your father’s a piece of s—, he’s out of here, I’m sorry I ever had children with your daddy.”

In another video he fought back tears explaining his emotions. “I don’t even know what to say,” he said. “If anybody on the face of this plane ever says that I was not there for my kids every day for their life, they’re a liar.”

He slammed Farley, who has spoken on Jersey Shore about the difficulties of being away from her family during filming. “I don’t go away for months at a time, for weeks at a time, I’m always there for my children. Always. And I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate-filled that they would do that to the great father of their children. It’s sad, man. It’s just sad.”

‘I was afraid that might happen’

He revealed in a video at a friend’s house in the early hours of Friday morning that he was “not arrested” and that he was “not in jail, so there’s no crime committed.”

“I was the one that called the police first because I was afraid that that might happen,” Mathews said. “I was actually afraid that she would go hit herself in the face in the bathroom or something which is, trust me, not out of the f—in’ realm of possibility for Jenni.”

“Truth is stranger than fiction,” he added. “It’s insane.”

‘Everything is about money with her’

In his next video, he wondered how he could “combat, for lack of a better word” Farley, who “has insane popularity and is beloved and is on the number one rated show of all time.”

“The truth, that’s how,” he said, adding that he’s going to “bring you the truth from here on out — stuff you had no idea existed or went on.”

“I’m horrible at reality TV, it was never my thing,” he added. “But what I’m good at is speaking the truth and being honest. You’re going to see a lot of that because the truth is my friend.”

Mathews ranted on in another video, saying that “now that she’s made my children pawns in this … I have no choice but to just be honest and open.”

He added that Farley told him during counseling sessions that she was negotiating a deal with Jersey Shore Family Vacation to talk about her divorce on the upcoming season for an extra sum of money, which he said he thought was $70,000.

“Everything is about money with her. All I want is time with my children,” he said. “That’s all I want.”

‘I miss my kids’

In another clip, Mathews lamented “the look in [his daughter’s] eyes” during his and Farley’s argument when he said Farley “literally turns my child against me.”

He said that he “hadn’t slept a wink” and was wide awake at 7 a.m. because that’s when he typically wakes up with his son.

“I’m not with him this morning because his mother is so hate-filled towards his father that she would do something like this,” he said through tears.

“Instead I’m sleeping on a couch with the clothes that are on my back, not allowed to speak to my children, not allowed to go get clothes, not allowed to step foot in the house that I’ve lived in for the past eight years.”

“I miss my kids, man. It’s just wrong,” he said. “It’s just wrong.”

‘I am not the violent one’

After Farley’s representative released a statement Friday morning saying that “she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children” to file the restraining order, Mathews lamented the fact that the statement “implies that I put somebody … in harm’s way of some sort.”

“I am not the violent one, I assure you,” he said. “I do not want to prove that. I do not want to have to go down that road.”

“I can’t believe a person would do this to me and not let me see my kids,” he finished.