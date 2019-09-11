‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Reveals He’s Dating Again After Divorce

Roger Mathews is taking the first steps of moving on following his divorce from Jenni “JWoww” Farley. After the Jersey Shore couple’s split was finalized in August, Mathews told Us Weekly Wednesday he’s starting to look for a new partner as his ex sees boyfriend Zack Carpinello.

“I’m casually dating. Cautiously so,” Mathews told the outlet of his love life at the time being. “My kids are my focus.”

The 44-year-old revealed he is looking for “an established woman with her career and personal life in order, who has similar likes and interests and who is understanding that my children will always come first. Communication is critical to me at this point in my life. If you’re a bad communicator, we probably won’t make it far. I want peace and stability in my life for myself and my children.”

Farley filed for divorce from her husband of three years in September 2018, which kicked off some serious drama as the two went back and forth accusing one another of being abusive. As things came to a head in the press, the former couple decided to focus on co-parenting daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, and have since said nothing but kind words for one another publicly.

“I’m content knowing I left everything I had on the table with my marriage, and that’s not to say I was perfect in any way,” Mathews added to Us Weekly. “It’s simply to say I fought for what I truly believed was right. Onwards and upwards. The world has enough negativity, and I want to start a brand new chapter and fill it with positivity.”

The former MTV personality added that while “only an idiot would say ‘never,’” he thought the prospect of getting married again was “highly unlikely.”

“I’m content with and happy with myself, my children and the direction my life is going now,” he added.

As for Farley and Carpinello, he said he’s met the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s new flame and thinks he’s a great match for his ex.

“I have met Jenni’s new boyfriend once at our daughter’s 5th birthday party, and he seems to be a great guy and they seem to be in a great place,” Mathews explained. “Simply because it did not work out for us, I would never forgo my ex to find happiness. Even though they may be separate homes now, our children need happy homes to grow up in, and I wish Jenni and Zack all the best. Truly.”

Photo credit: CJ Rivera / Contributor, Getty