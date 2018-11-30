‘Jersey Shore’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Divorce Predicted by ‘Psychic’ Grandma

The first person to know about Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s divorce from husband Roger Mathews appears to be…Angelina Pivarnick’s psychic grandma?

In Thursday’s all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pivarnick brought up out of the blue that her grandmother, whom she claimed has psychic powers, “sees in the future Jenni and Roger getting divorced.”

Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were skeptical, with Farley saying, “Well, I mean, I always talk about it. Nicole always talks about it,” while joking that divorce jokes are just part of marriage.

But Pivarnick wasn’t taking their explanation. “Even just talking about it a little but, my grandmother knew!” she told the two side-eyeing women. “Isn’t that crazy?”

She added to the cameras, “I don’t know what’s going on between her and Roger, but to be honest with you, I don’t hear her talking about Roger that much. I don’t know what the future holds for her, but my grandmother is a psychic and she knows what the hell the future holds.”

Pivarnick’s grandma may or may not have super powers, but Farley certainly did file for divorce soon after the MTV show was finished filming, filing the papers in September.

Since then, Mathews has vowed to win his wife back, blaming unhealthy patterns for their split and denying rumors of infidelity on both sides.

“We’re here as a family today,” Mathews told Us Weekly at a November event he attended with his estranged wife, 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson. “We’re working on things yeah, absolutely. We spent eight years together so … I feel like there’s nothing that’s not fixable in our situation.”

The couple also revealed recently that their youngest, Greyson, had been diagnosed with autism recently following their concerns about his delayed speech development.

Farley told Hollywood Life that through early intervention treatment, her toddler was making major progress already.

“He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” she explained.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” she continued. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

