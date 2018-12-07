‘Jersey Shore’ Fight Breaks out After Stalkers Confront the Cast

You can take the Jersey Shore cast out of the shore house, but you can’t keep them from throwing down when they need to.

In Thursday’s all-new episode of Jersey Shore, the crew found themselves in the middle of a brawl between Angelina Pivarnick and her “stalker” after her boyfriend, who earlier called pregnant Deena Cortese “fat,” threatened to fight Ronnie Ortiz-Magro then dipped out.

After harassing the cast while they were eating dinner, then at the club, Ortiz-Magro told the clinger to get lost and to keep his mouth shut when thinking about commenting on a pregnant woman’s appearance.

“I will f—ing drop you, bro,” Ortiz-Magro threatened the man, who said he would meet the reality personality outside before disappearing into the night. “You can call me fat, you can say my tan sucks, you can call me short, but don’t f—ing touch my chain and call me baby, unless you’re my girl.”

Who did show up ready to fight was the man’s girlfriend, a woman Pivarnick recognized from around her hometown.

“That girl is such a trash bag. She stalks my life. She’s obsessed with me, wants to f—ing bang every guy that talks to me. She’s a stripper and she’s a piece of s—,” Pivarnick explained in a confessional. “Other than that she’s a really good person.”

“She just keeps running her freaking mouth, and I’m not going to handle somebody talking s— about me.”

After back and forth taunting between the women, Pivarnick decided to put up, throwing her purse onto a chair and knocking over a chair on her way to the woman.

“Get the f— out of here, you dumb b—. I will f— you up, you stripping b—,” Pivarnick said, lunging over the handrail. The woman, meanwhile, grabbed her hair while a bouncer worked to separate them.

As things escalated, Jenni “JWoww” Farley stepped in, bringing back the JWoww MTV fans first fell in love with.

“JWoww has just shown up,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told the cameras.

“This is like guido Jerry Springer right now,” Vinny Guadagnino agreed.

As for the rest of the fight? Fans will have to turn into next week’s show to find out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV