‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Spot Duck Phone Continuity Error in Reunion

In the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi visited the original Shore House in Seaside Heights, where she found the original duck phone, an item frequently used in the original series.

It made an awful ringing sound that was closer to flatulence than quaking, and it was easy to accidentally hang up on someone. Still, it became a beloved and unforgettable fixture in the home, so it is no surprise that Polizzi would go right for it.

There was one problem though. The original duck phone was actually destroyed in the series finale. In 2012, HitFix even published an “obituary” for the phone, noting that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino smashed it to bits. Then, the Jersey Shore cast had a proper burial for the phone in a post-finale reunion special.

“We had a little funeral for it,” Vinny Guadagnino said in the reunion. “We went to the pond and buried it with all the little fishes and frogs.”

Life and Style first reported on this continuity error after fans pointed it out on Twitter.

Did the producers of the Jersey Shore do the same as the creators of Roseanne, ignoring the events of the season finale to return the show to status quo for the revival? Or was it a mistake? Fans at home were scratching their heads.

“I just [realized] in the last episode of Jersey Shore, Mike destroyed the duck phone so the one on Family Vacation is fake,” one fan wrote.

“Okay but Mike destroyed the duck phone in Season 6 so????” another pointed out.

“But was he revived?! Didn’t Mike bust him to [pieces]! Lol,” one fan wrote to Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley.

“It’s [an] imposter! Mike killed the old one after the ball cake,” another pointed out.

If you want your own duck phone, you might have to jump through some hoops. It is currently not available on Amazon. However, you can get a Cheeseburger-shaped phone.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation features most of the original Jersey Shore cast back together since the original show ended in 2012. In this new series, the group leaves New Jersey to head to live in Miami for a month. In February, the show was renewed for a second season before the first even started.

Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.