MTV Announces New ‘Jersey Shore’ Show

MTV announced the new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation special during the first episode of the show’s spin-off Floribama Shore.

The title of the special flashed across the screen during a commercial break, when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi could be heard yelling, “We’re back, b-tches!”

The show will feature original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The show will premiere in 2018, with an exact date to be announced later.

Fans were still hyped even without many details:

