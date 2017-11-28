MTV Announces New ‘Jersey Shore’ Show

The original Jersey Shore team is back!

MTV announced the new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation special during the first episode of the show’s spin-off Floribama Shore.

The title of the special flashed across the screen during a commercial break, when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi could be heard yelling, “We’re back, b-tches!”

The show will feature original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The show will premiere in 2018, with an exact date to be announced later.

Fans were still hyped even without many details:

THEYRE BACK ASFTER LEAVING ME FOR ALL THESE YEARS😭😭😭❤️ #JerseyShore — Terrance_II🤽🏾‍♂️ (@IITerrance) November 28, 2017

I’m seriously so excited for jersey shore to be back😩😭 — Vanessa♡ (@_vauneyyy) November 28, 2017