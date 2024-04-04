'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Vinny Guadagnino May Have Found a Hilarious New Calling in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Vinny Guadagnino may have found his life's calling. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the roomies take a trip to Dick's Last Resort in Nashville, a restaurant with notoriously gruff servers, where Vinny finds his natural talent at being a "d-k" may come in handy after all.

"It's a restaurant where they're mean to you," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi explains to the table, adding, "Vinny, you would be so good here." The table's server definitely doesn't hold back when it comes to poking fun at the Jersey Shore stars, asking the kitchen if they have any "b-h wine" at Deena Cortese's request for a glass of Pinot Grigio and flipping off Vinny when he demands "another f-king seltzer."

"I would actually like to work here," he remarks, as Deena asks the server if he can swap in for a shift. Luckily, the restaurant is on board, as Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola notes, "Vinny could be his actual self here."

As the staff scrounges up another T-shirt for their newest employee, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino agrees to take on the Dick's Big Dick Challenge – which requires him to eat two large steaks, one 12-inch wiener, a Macho Nacho appetizer, one house salad, a double portion of cheddar mashed potatoes and a double order of broccoli. "Do you wanna die?" Nicole asks Mike. "Like you're gonna have a heart attack."

"My wife tells me when you see a challenge, you don't back from it – you rise to it," Mike answers in a confessional. "Most people, a challenge might stop them for the rest of their life. Not me. You know what I'm saying?" As the server walks away to prepare Mike's mountain of food, the Reality Check author quips, "Can you add chicken tendees to that?" prompting the server's response, "It's your death."

Awaiting his Big Dick Challenge, Mike gets a paper hat bestowed upon him that reads, "I wish my d-k was as big as my ego." He's not the only one to get a lewd hat though, as the rest of the cast gasps at the NSFW phrases now bestowed on their heads. It's Sammi who gets the most savage hat, however, as the server notes he got hers from the "deep, dark valleys of the internet" before plopping a printout on her head of the infamous note Nicole, Deena and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley anonymously wrote her back in Season 2 of the original Jersey Shore.

The Shore crew barely gets a chance to reel from the big reveal, however, before Vinny's shift as a Dick's Last Resort server kicks off. "I kind of can get behind this," he jokes in a confessional. "I'm a d-k all day long. I do s-t for free. I didn't know people get paid for it." He's off to a bold start, throwing menus down onto his first table while greeting them, "What's up a-holes?"

Laying into his table with comments about their city and their age, Nicole notes from afar that one of the customers "looks so pissed off," warning, "Vinny, you're gonna get your ass kicked." Nevertheless, Vinny gets a round of applause from the restaurant after his brief stint serving before he gets fired. "Get outta here, you're fired," the original server jokes. "We're not supposed to cuss."

All in all, the whole experience was heaven for Vinny. "He's gonna move here and work here," Jenni jokes, as Vinny notes, "Being a d-k is in my blood."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.