‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Wild Times, a ‘Real Homecoming’

The Jersey Shore crew is headed to Vegas, and based on the first official trailer MTV dropped Thursday, it’s going to take things to a whole other level of lit.

The whole crew is back for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2, premiering Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, and while they’re ready to party hard, several of the roommates are also taking on some major life changes.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are back for the second season of the reboot, but based on the trailer, Angelina Pivarnick might be joining in on the fun as well — much to the annoyance of everyone but Snooki.

“I had lunch with Angelina,” Snooki says to her shocked roommates. “She wants to come to Vegas.”

It’s unclear if Pivarnick ends up making the trip with the Jersey Shore crew, but if she does, there’s sure to be drama.

Fans will also get to see some heartwarming moments in the cast’s life, including Ortiz-Magro as he navigates his first days as a dad to daughter Ariana, whom he and on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley welcomed just before the premiere of the reboot’s first season.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro’s relationship has been rocky, to say the least, since then — even resulting in her arrest for domestic battery — so it’s unclear how much of that drama will be shown on camera.

Sorrentino’s wedding to Lauren Pesce will also play a big part in the new season after the two longtime lovebirds finally agreed to tie the knot in the first season.

And Cortese’s partying will definitely be cut down after she reveals to her roommates that she and husband Chris Buckner are expecting their first baby!

The crew also is taking a trip back to where everything began. Teasing a “real homecoming,” the trailer shows the cast clearly back in the shore house, even having a family dinner at the original kitchen table that goes just as crazy as it pretty much always did.

“If you thought Miami was nuts, what the f—,” Snooki says before getting her final word cut off.

“All the memories and the flashbacks, why not keep the love fest going,” Guadagnino added. “There’s no reason we should wait years to get together.”

We can’t wait for a whole new season of Jerzdays.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for a second season on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: YouTube/MTV