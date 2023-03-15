'Jersey Shore': 'Sammi Sweetheart' Giancola's Return Has Fans Shocked
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially making her return to the Jersey Shore. The series recently teased Giancola's return by sharing a photo of her filming a confessional for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Understandably, the news of her return has fans floored.
Jersey Shore's official Instagram account broke the news about Giancola's return. They shared a photo of her filming, which they captioned with, "She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet." Giancola herself confirmed the news by posting a selfie and writing, "Okay I can finally say… I'm backkk!"
Since it's been over a decade since Giancola has swung by the Jersey Shore, her return is rather significant. On Twitter, fans couldn't help but express their excitement over this incredibly sweet news.
Celebrating
Me right now !!!!!!!! https://t.co/UxHgnPkZjW pic.twitter.com/h0gW7P4q7V— Millad Noorbs☁️🤍 (@MilladNoorbs) March 12, 2023
Fans are stoked to see Giancola come back to the Jersey Shore. This will mark her first time on the spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.prevnext
Tuning In
idc if it’s an entire season or one episode but IM WATCHING https://t.co/ybrHCgC1DI— Em Ortiz (@emortiz_19) March 12, 2023
Jersey Shore fans can't wait to see Giancola back in action. They'll definitely be watching to see how it all unfolds.prevnext
Iconic
a cultural reset the world will know peace again https://t.co/INOR95zUvk— dan (@danniedupone) March 12, 2023
This fan said that this is a "cultural reset." It's certainly a big deal.prevnext
Some Nostalgia
Sam, the first night at bed when you left, Ron made out with two girls and put his head between a cocktail waitress's breasts. https://t.co/GXRQ7UP7LZ— hilda (@hildacb_) March 12, 2023
Giancola's return had fans reminiscing about the original Jersey Shore. Of course, that means bringing up Snooki and JWoww's iconic letter.prevnext
Can't Believe It
Is this really happening?! https://t.co/TK5jtzSzTn pic.twitter.com/YjbAKQYOow— ɥɐןǝǝnbɐ™ (@ak1386) March 12, 2023
Fans are surprised to see Jersey Shore's "Sweetheart" return. It's been a long time coming.prevnext
Best News
This is the best news I’ve heard all week https://t.co/fpCXMMmglG— Lea ✨ (@champaggnemmami) March 12, 2023
It's safe to say that fans are excited to see Giancola back. Truly the best news.prevnext
Queen Status
My queen is back https://t.co/xEpcv0B0Vi pic.twitter.com/Lb7OhtYkMA— Just Castro Vibes 🐀 (@Suicide_Skwad) March 12, 2023
Giancola's return is causing waves on Twitter. Fans are just glad to see their "queen" back.prev