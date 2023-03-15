'Jersey Shore': 'Sammi Sweetheart' Giancola's Return Has Fans Shocked

By Stephanie Downs

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially making her return to the Jersey Shore. The series recently teased Giancola's return by sharing a photo of her filming a confessional for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Understandably, the news of her return has fans floored. 

Jersey Shore's official Instagram account broke the news about Giancola's return. They shared a photo of her filming, which they captioned with, "She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet." Giancola herself confirmed the news by posting a selfie and writing, "Okay I can finally say… I'm backkk!"

Since it's been over a decade since Giancola has swung by the Jersey Shore, her return is rather significant. On Twitter, fans couldn't help but express their excitement over this incredibly sweet news. 

Celebrating

Fans are stoked to see Giancola come back to the Jersey Shore. This will mark her first time on the spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

prevnext

Tuning In

Jersey Shore fans can't wait to see Giancola back in action. They'll definitely be watching to see how it all unfolds.

prevnext

Iconic

This fan said that this is a "cultural reset." It's certainly a big deal.

prevnext

Some Nostalgia

Giancola's return had fans reminiscing about the original Jersey Shore. Of course, that means bringing up Snooki and JWoww's iconic letter.

prevnext

Can't Believe It

Fans are surprised to see Jersey Shore's "Sweetheart" return. It's been a long time coming.

prevnext

Best News

It's safe to say that fans are excited to see Giancola back. Truly the best news.

prevnext

Queen Status

Giancola's return is causing waves on Twitter. Fans are just glad to see their "queen" back.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of