'Jersey Shore': 'Sammi Sweetheart' Giancola's Return Has Fans Shocked

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially making her return to the Jersey Shore. The series recently teased Giancola's return by sharing a photo of her filming a confessional for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Understandably, the news of her return has fans floored.

Jersey Shore's official Instagram account broke the news about Giancola's return. They shared a photo of her filming, which they captioned with, "She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet." Giancola herself confirmed the news by posting a selfie and writing, "Okay I can finally say… I'm backkk!"

Since it's been over a decade since Giancola has swung by the Jersey Shore, her return is rather significant. On Twitter, fans couldn't help but express their excitement over this incredibly sweet news.