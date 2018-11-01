‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Floods Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino With Support on Wedding Day

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce, and his Jersey Shore co-stars have taken to social media to celebrate his “hitchuation” day.

“Today is the day that the [Jersey Shore] family gets to see [Mike Sorrentino] marry his college sweetheart [Lauren Pesce] #hitchuation,” Angelina Pivarnick wrote on Instagram. “[Chris] and myself are honored to be able to spend this amazing day with you guys. See ya later.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley shared a Jersey Shore clip featuring herself and Sorrentino, alongside a long congratulatory message.

“I keep trying to come up with a caption for this, but I truly can’t put into words how much this guy means to me. From the crazy up and down friendship we once had, to someone I now call my brother,” Farley wrote. “[Sorrentino] big daddy Sitch, BDS, the inspiration… you are an incredible human. I’m so honored to call you my friend. Your star shines brighter everyday. Can’t wait to see you and [Pesce] tie the knot.”

“So excited to celebrate this amazing couple tonight,” Deena Cortese wrote in an Instagram Story post.

Sorrentino celebrated the big day with his own Instagram post, sharing a photo of the happy couple kissing.

“Today I marry my best friend, My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here’s to our big day,” he wrote.

“Happy wedding day honeys! Today I marry my best friend and soul mate, without you I wouldn’t be whole. I love you forever Michael Paul [heart] now it’s baby making time,” Pesce wrote on Instagram.

This is a bittersweet wedding for Sorrentino, who was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine and community service for tax evasion. He was permitted to delay the start of his sentence to marry Pesce. He reportedly does not have to start his jail sentence until Jan. 15, 2019.

After he was sentenced, Sorrentino’s attorney told reporters they hope it “doesn’t set him back” in his efforts to stay sober. He has been sober for more than 30 months.

“Mike accepts the courts decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” Sorrentino’s representatives said after the sentencing. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last 3 years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

Pesce and Sorrentino started dating during college. They reunited in 2012 and got engaged in April.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV