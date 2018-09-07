‘Jersey Shore’: Angelina Pivarnick Slaps Vinny Guadagnino in the Face

Angelina Pivarnick made yet another violent return to Jersey Shore.

The original cast member, who left the Shore house in both the first and second season of the MTV reality series under not great terms, befriended Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi during the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. And despite her roommates’ insistence that inviting Pivarnick along to their Vegas vacation would cause nothing but drama, the EMT made her appearance in Thursday’s all-new episode of the reboot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amid the serious legal situation Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s baby mama found herself in after last week’s episode, during which she lunged at and spit on him during a dispute about their daughter, all the housemates were declaring the rest of their vacation “drama-free.”

But Pivarnick had another idea, starting off her time on the new season by talking smack on Jenni “JWoww” Farley both behind her back and online, calling her a “Jersey whore.”

Needless to say, her presence wasn’t exactly wanted after all the baby mama drama.

“I gotta like Namaste this s—,” Farley said before her enemies’ arrival.

“This is not what I wanted to happen. I wanted her to come in and be the Angelina that I enjoy hanging out with and she’s being the total opposite,” Snooki added during her confessional. “She starts drama and she’s delusional.”

The rest of the Jersey Shore cast weren’t ready to let go of the past completely either, however, with Vinny Guadagnino bringing up the iconic fight over Pivarnick’s messy tendencies between her and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino during the original series.

“Here’s your room. Go in there – this is your little hamster cage,” he told her. In a confessional, he continued, “I want to put the dirty little hamster in the stripper shower because it looks like a little hamster cage, you know, put a little wheel in there, little water bottle.”

But Pivarnick didn’t think it was so funny, calling him a “f—king idiot,” and slapping him in the face. Guadagnino runs away, yelling half-jokingly, “You just slapped me in the face! That’s assault!”

Later, he added that he felt like the incident brought him closer to his best friend Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio as part of “the Angelina slapping crew,” as she had previously slapped her then-roommate during season 2.

Can Pivarnick make nice with Guadagnino for the rest of the season, especially with their past?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV