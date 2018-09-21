‘Jersey Shore’: Angelina Pivarnick Accused of ‘Cheating’ on Fiance With Pauly D

Angelina Pivarnick has returned to Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but she may have said goodbye to her engagement after dirty dancing with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio in Thursday’s all-new episode

Angelina coming to join the Jersey Shore cast in Las Vegas has meant nothing but trouble for the reality stars’ vacation, pitting Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley against one another to the point Jenni even decided to leave Vegas. But she was also busy cooking up trouble for herself when it comes to her relationship with fiancé Chris Larangeira.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, listen, I think Pauly is a great guy,” Angelina admitted to the camera prior to the cast hitting the Vegas club. “I think he’s cute, he’s tan, he’s got muscles, he’s got tattoos. You know what, if I was a single girl, I probably would bang Pauly.

Everyone (except sober Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino) is clearly drunk at the club dancing, but when Angelina wrapped her legs around Pauly while the two were bumping and grinding, her roommates thought things were going too far.

“She’s cheating!” Snooki yelled to her friend. “She’s going to lose her fiancé right now.”

“I’m sorry, but when you get engaged, you really don’t dance with a guy like that,” she added. “I definitely think Angelina loves her fiancé — but she doesn’t know when she crosses the line.”

Snooki said she needed to give the EMT a “one-on-one lesson on how to be a good fiancée,” but before she could impart her wisdom on her friend, Angelina and Pauly got into the same cab together, unaccompanied.

“They might bang tonight,” Snooki said, worried.

And the possibility was definitely there, with Pauly telling Angelina in the cab that if she did want to have sex with him that night, just to let him know.

Angelina didn’t answer, and who knows what would have happened if Daddy Sitch hadn’t stepped in as a sober companion for Pauly, making sure he got into bed OK — and alone.

It’s unclear how much of the night out Angelina told her husband-to-be, but the two are still together, based on the loving Instagrams she’s been posting of them out and about.

Hopefully that remains the same after Thursday’s episode!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV