'Jersey Shore' and 'Buckhead Shore' Season Teasers Bring the Drama (Exclusive)

Jersey Shore is back with another season of its Family Vacation spinoff. Not only will the fifth season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere on Thursday on MTV, but it will be followed by the newest addition to the Shore franchise, Buckhead Shore. In advance of the premieres, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come in both Shore shows.

Based on the teaser for the fifth season of Jersey Shore, the cast is back to some of their classic partying antics. The cast, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, can be seen taking a trip to San Diego, and it's safe to say they're going to have a wild time. The clip also teases that the fifth season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will finally see the cast out and about, as they were previously confined in one house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To no one's surprise, the Jersey Shore stars are bringing the drama tenfold in the upcoming season. As the teaser notes, they're even going "into uncharted waters." It seems as though a lot of that drama ties back to Angelina Pivarnick, who appears to get into an altercation with Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, and a major argument with co-stars Polizzi and Farley. In other words, fans are in for a wild ride with the Jersey Shore crew.

The drama is only going to continue with MTV's newest show, Buckhead Shore. Fans may be used to the Jersey Shore vibes, but they're going to be in for a treat with the residents of Buckhead, described as the "Beverly Hills of Atlanta." Between private jets and rambunctious parties, the Buckhead Shore stars are taking things to the "next level." They may enjoy going to the shore, but "every year we go, it's a total sh*t show." That's a pretty apt description judging by the fact that the teaser featured a relationship triangle, pregnancy news, and a medical ordeal.

Buckhead Shore follows a group of friends on their annual trip to the lake in the Atlanta suburb. It stars Parker Lipman, JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott, DJ Simmons, Savannah Gabriel, and Adamo Giraldo. According to PEOPLE, MTV teased the show with, "It's time for wild fun, high drama hook-ups, and maybe even a few broken hearts." Buckhead Shore and Jersey Shore will premiere back to back on Thursday night on MTV.