'Jersey Shore' Spinoff 'Buckhead Shore' Debuts First Look Trailer

Jerzdays are back with brand new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, followed by the highly-anticipated Jersey Shore spinoff, Buckhead Shore, premiering back-to-back Thursday, June 23. MTV is taking the party down to Georgia for a whole new chapter of rowdy nights, dramatic hookups and wild times with Buckhead Shore, following a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta's "Beverly Hills of the South."

Heading down to the lake for their annual summer getaway are Juju Barney, the charismatic "king of clubs" known for his outlandish jokes and easy-going personality and Katie Canham, the "queen bae" of the crew spending her first single summer under the same roof as her ex-boyfriend Parker Lipman. Lipman, a self-proclaimed mama's boy, hails from the family that owns the Zaxby's chicken fast-food chain and is bringing his new flame Savannah Gabriel to the summer house. Gabriel is sweet, yet spicy, and navigating how to manage her new relationship and a summer with his ex.

Pat Muresan is one of Lipman's closest allies in the house, and Chelsea Prescott is embracing her "charm and chaos" to the precarious situations she finds herself in during the summer getaway. Adamo Giraldo is bringing the party to the lake house this summer as he navigates a new relationship and family ties, while Bethania Locke dives head-first into the world of dating after recently losing her virginity. DJ Simmons is the final Buckhead Shore houseguest and the son of Grammy-winning music producer/songwriter Daryl Simmons. Can he avoid the temptations of the summer to follow in his father's footsteps?

Premiering right before Buckhead Shore is the second half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5. The world is open and the squad is free to roam once again, taking a roommates-only trip to El Paso to watch DJ Pauly D spin before heading to San Diego for a full-on family vacation. Where this crew goes, however, the drama follows, especially with Angelina Pivarnick's marriage inching past the point of no return. Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the premiere of Buckhead Shore at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.