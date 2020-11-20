'Jersey Shore' Alum Sammi Giancola Posts Cryptic Message About Being 'Relevant' Ahead of 'Family Vacation' Premiere

✖

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is reflecting on being "relevant" as her former Jersey Shore castmates celebrated the fourth season premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Thursday night. The original Shore house roommate has left her life on MTV behind, not agreeing to sign on to the reboot, and appeared to make her feelings clear on Instagram ahead of the Nov. 19 premiere.

"Notes to self: Don’t seek to be relevant or liked, seek to be undeniable," she shared on social media ahead of the premiere. "Seek to be compassionate. Seek integrity. Seek humility. Seek light." Giancola added in the caption a finger pointing at the quote, adding a smiley face and the caption, "seek the light."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart" (@sammisweetheart)

The fourth season of Family Vacation was filmed within a bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic and stars Deena Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, as well as their extended family members, following Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's exit following Season 3.

Giancola was never on board for rejoining her former castmates, including ex-boyfriend Ortiz-Magro. "I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote on Instagram in March 2018. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations … I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!"

The former reality star is currently awaiting her wedding to fiancé Christian Biscardi, who popped the question in March 2019. "She is doing great and building a house with her boyfriend and happy in her relationship," Cortsese told PEOPLE back in June 2018. "I think she is glad she made the decision not to come back."

Farley told TMZ at that time she thought Giancola should have signed on regardless. "We're eight people, we did it all together. She started it with us, she really should have ended it with us," she said. "If you're gonna be talked about on the show, you might as well be on the show, get paid for the show and defend your honor in a way."