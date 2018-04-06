Jwoww on Sammi Sweetheart ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion: ‘She Should Have Came On’

Jwoww isn’t holding back when it comes to dishing about Sammi Sweetheart.

After the series premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley talked to TMZ about her thoughts on Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s absence from the reunion show, saying that Giancola should have signed on like the rest of them did.

“We’re eight people, we did it all together. She started it with us, she really should have ended it with us,” Farley said in a video.

“If you’re gonna be talked about on the show, you might as well be on the show, get paid for the show and defend your honor in a way,” Farley continued, referencing the realistic-looking sex doll made to look like Giancola that made an appearance on the premiere episode Thursday night.

“[Giancola] knew something was gonna happen. It was all in good fun, but it got a little weird, got a little crazy,” Farley said, laughing about the sex doll and adding that fellow cast member Deena Cortese had warned Giancola about the doll before the episode aired.

When asked if she thought Giancola would change her mind in time for a second season, Farley said that she was unsure.

“We signed for season 2 and it’s greenlit, but I don’t know after season 1 if she’d be a part of season 2,” Farley said, adding, “That doll had a good time.”

When asked if how Farley would feel about the doll if she were in Giancola’s shoes, Farley refused to believe that she wouldn’t have signed onto the show.

“I would have showed up. At the end of the day, the doll was good lookin’. It had a nice rack…a nice set of boobies. So I wouldn’t hate on it,” she joked.

And while there’s no bad blood between the two, Farley made sure to make her point known.

“I wished her a happy birthday a couple weeks ago. I love her dearly, but yeah, she should have came on,” she said.

Giancola’s former cast mates and roommates proved their dynamic is still alive and well after six years away from MTV cameras — especially when Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio dragged out what looked like a body bag into the house, making clear the prank war was back on.

“What the f— is that? There’s a f—ing dead body in there,” Farley said. “We’re already f—ing criminals.”

But instead, Delvecchio pulled out the Giancola sex doll, which wore a shirt mocking her excuse for staying out of the reboot that read, “I’m in a really good place.”

The doll also came with a speaker that said some of Giancola’s most iconic lines, like, “RAHN, STAHP!” and “If you’re not a Guido, get the f— out of my face.”

“If I have sex with her, is it still cheating?” Sammi’s ex, the aforementioned “RAHN,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joked.

But Cortese, who warned her roommates in the beginning that she had promised to stand up for Giancola while she couldn’t stand up for herself, didn’t find the newest addition to the house very funny.

“I get Pauly wanted to bring in this new Sammi, as we’re all here together … but come on b—, this s— is weird,” she told the cameras. “It’s gross.”

To her roommates, who are laughing about the doll, Cortese said, “I said I would stick up for her if this was gonna happen.”

She continued: “She’s not here to tell her story, and now she’s going to be continuously talked about.”

But her concerns are quickly shouted down by her roommates.

“I love [Sammi] to death, but if you choose not to come on vacation with us, we’re going to roast you hard,” Farley declared on the episode.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.