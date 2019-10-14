‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola ‘Hasn’t Responded’ to Co-Stars Reaching Out

Jersey Shore is just as big as ever with the Family Vacation revival series on MTV, but one cast member is left out of the fun: Sammi “Sweatheart” Giancola. While cast members including Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are a part of the series, Giancola opted to not participate in any shape or form. In fact, Giancola is not even responding to personal messages sent to her from her former castmates.

“Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded to them lately,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly. “They would really like to still be friends.”

This report comes on the heels of Giancola’s engagement to Christian Biscardi. It is unclear if the Jersey Shore cast is invited to the nuptials, but none of the women in the cast will be bridesmaids.

As for why she has distanced her self from her former castmates and the MTV reality series, Giancola has admitted one reason why, and speculators have clued into another. In a note posted not long around the revival’s premiere, she said that she has simply grown up and does not want to be on the party-heavy reality series.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies.”

As for what sources have said, most attribute the absence due to the participation of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Giancola’s ex-boyfriend. The pair met on the reality series and had a notably volatile relationship.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie. She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Giancola may have the right idea, as Ortiz-Magro’s bad reputation has continued throughout the reboot. On Oct. 4, he was involved in an alleged domestic violence incident with his latest partner, Jen Harley. He allegedly threatened to kill Harley, pushed her out of the residence the altercation took place at and then began to pursue her. However, Ortiz-Magro has denied that account of the altercation.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Scott E. Leemon, Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, told Us Weekly on Oct. 5. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

