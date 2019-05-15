‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Celebrates Engagement

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola recently celebrated her marriage engagement, and she has the pictures to prove it.

Taking to Instagram, Giancola shared photos of her herself and her new fiancé Christian Biscardi, having a small engagement party with close friends and family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among the party festivities was a beautiful cake that read, “Congratulations on your engagement, Samantha and Christian.”

Many of the reality TV star’s fans have since commented on the post, with many expressing joy over her pending nuptials.

“This truly gives me hope there’s a reason one chapter in your life didn’t work out. God has something better in store praying the same for me. This really gives me hope for my future,” one fan replied.

“Congratulations Guys! Sammi You Definitely Deserve It! Your Still As Beautiful As You Were Many Years Ago,” another follower said.

“I feel like this engagement has been being celebrated for months now lol. You two are the cutest couple. Congrats, again. You deserve all the happiness life can give,” someone else wrote.

“Best example of patiently finding the right person and building something great. I hope you two have a wonderful, happy, healthy marriage,” one other user commented.

The new engagement party photo comes just over two months after Giancola revealed a picture of Biscardi proposing to her.

Following that post, a number of Giancola’s followers posted congratulatory messages in the comments section.

“So happy for you, you definitely deserve this happiness,” a fan exclaimed. “I absolutely don’t blame you for not doing the reunion shows, I missed seeing you but you were smart not to go. The usual drama was too much, certain people still have a lot of growing up to do…I wish you much happiness in life and congratulations on your engagement.”

“You picked the right path girl! Your smart and beautiful inside and out. Your past made you realize what you want in a man and its deff this guy,” another fan gushed. “Congrats i wish you both goid health , happiness and success. From a girl who went thru same thing as you.”

At this time, Giancola and Biscardi do not appear to have announced a wedding date.