'Jersey Shore' Alum Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Butt Injection Before and After Photos

Angelina Pivarnick has a new booty, and she's not afraid to show it. The Jersey Shore star shared her experience with butt injections on Instagram on Tuesday. Admitting she was hesitant to get this personal on her social media, Pivarnick posted a side-by-side transformation over 12 weeks. She told her followers she has one more session to go and will share that update, as well.

She began by writing that as always the case with her, she wanted to be “truthful” to everyone despite being “weary” about sharing the photos due to Internet trolls and hurtful comments that she said could follow. “I am human and have cellulite like many people,” Pivanick wrote. “I am not perfect.” She used John Paul Tutela, a plastic surgeon in the New York and New Jersey area, to undergo the procedure. She noted that it took about three weeks for progress to be noticed but she “cannot believe how amazing my new butt looks.”

Pivarnick explained that she went in looking for a Brazilian butt lift but was not eligible for that procedure so Tutela then suggested injections. “He is amazing and he knew what would look best for me,” she shared. She said the procedure was “painless and quick.” Tutela commented on her post, writing, “You are looking incredible. Thanks for sharing!”

With her new assets, Pivarnick will — like the rest of the country — be awaiting the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season premiere on Nov. 19. The trailer suggests that things might be getting testy for Pivarnick in the new season. Season 3 wrapped up with Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira and saw the girls' friendship come to a boiling point. It appears that drama carries over into the new season. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi actually will not be returning to the series, though not citing this specific instance when making the announcement, she did say it had to with dealing with the drama and wanting to turn her focus to her family. While Snooki will not be returning, the series will see all the other stars returning, including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “J-Woww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino.

Along with Pivarnick sharing her latest news, Cortese also has some big news of her own. She revealed that she and her husband are expecting their second child.