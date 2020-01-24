‘Jersey Shore’ Drops New Trailer, Announces Premiere Date

MTV released the first trailer for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and announced the premiere date Thursday. The new season will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and promises to be as dramatic as the previous season. Everyone is back, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino after his jail sentence for tax evasion.

The new trailer focuses on Sorrentino’s return, with all the roommates happy to see him back after he spent eight months in prison on tax evasion charges. However, it looks like some of their fun might be too much for him, as in one scene, he fears what his probation officer will do if he finds out what they did. There is also a scene where Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, are seen in their car.

“Where to?” Pesce asked.

“Back to the Jersey Shore,” a confident Sorrentino replies.

Sorrentino’s return is not the only major event playing out this season. Fans will see everyone get ready for Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding to Chris Larangeria, which played out in real life in November. Jenni “JWoww” Farley is also seen hosting a party to celebrate her divorce from Roger Mathews being finalized.

This season will also mark the last year with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. In November, she surprisingly announced plans to leave the series for good to focus on raising her three children. She also hinted that the drama has just become too much for her.

“I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I’m not genuinely happy,” Polizzi said during an appearance on The Mel Robbins Show. “That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’”

Polizzi later said it was a difficult decision to make, considering she has had cameras tracking her life for a decade.

“It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be, and it’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking … and drama,” she said.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also appears in the new season trailer. His life has been filled with non-stop drama behind the scenes. Earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro and his estranged girlfriend Jen Harley were once again involved in a domestic violence incident, with Harley allegedly attacking Ortiz-Magro.

Harley and Oritz-Magro are the parents of daughter Ariana, 1.

New episodes of Jersey Shore will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

