'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Talks New 'Mat Talk Series' While Helping End Childhood Hunger (Exclusive)

Jerry Harris has quickly become one of the most beloved faces in television after starring in the Netflix docuseries Cheer. Known for his incredibly positive attitude, he's hoping to spread the love to his fans while also helping provide kids across America with healthy, hearty meals. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com for our series, PopCulture @ Home, Harris discussed his recent partnership with Cheerios and detailed his excitement in launching his new Mat Talk Series via Instagram.

"Everybody loves my mat talks!" Harris told PopCulture while laughing infectiously. "Everybody needs a little pump up! It's a great way to start your day with positivity." His new series, designed to encourage his fans to start their mornings off right and to raise awareness about No Kid Hungry, will starts Aug. 11 and will run through Sept. 1 on the social media platform.

"I'm very happy that I'm starting it because I love to help people feel good, I love to make people feel better because everybody loves the mat talk [...] I feel like it's a great way to get the [message] that I want to get out, especially about No Kid Hungry, it's great to have people feel good about themselves as well."

(Photo: Jennifer Houchens )

Harris recently partnered with Cheerios, who donated $1.3 million to No Kid Hungry, in hopes of helping do his part to help those who are struggling for meals at the moment as a result of COVID-19. "I'm very excited to partner with Cheerios because I love how their messaging is to spread positivity. [...] Food insecurity is something that I've experienced a lot through my childhood years [...] I would have days where I wouldn't even know what I would eat if we would have money to go get dinner. I really would depend on my school, my school breakfast, my school lunches to really feed me." Sadly, one and four children are at risk of facing hunger as a result of the pandemic so Harris felt it wasn't a question to partner with the cereal brand.

The Navarro cheerleader is known for being a strong supporter of his teammates, friends and family. Still, he says he's also his own cheerleader and his key to remaining positive begins with his morning routine. "I like to start my mornings with an attitude of gratitude journal where I write down five things each day that I'm very thankful for, and it really is just an amazing burst of positivity to start my day." He added that his list of gratitudes might change day-to-day, or they may change, but either way, he begins each morning on a positive note.

While he wasn't able to detail any upcoming projects, he did confirm that he has some exciting stuff in store for his fans and can't wait to share it with them! For more on your favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.