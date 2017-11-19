Jeremy Roloff Is Thankful for His ‘Teammate’ and Wife Audrey Amid ‘Tough’ Times

Little People, Big World cast member Jeremy Roloff isn’t taking his wife for granted, gushing over his “teammate” in a heartwarming picture this weekend.

The photo, which Jeremy says was taken a month before their first daughter, Ember, was born, shows Audrey sitting cross-legged in the near-finished nursery, showing off her ample baby bump.

“I’m so proud of my wife,” he captioned the photo. “These last few weeks have been pretty tough on her. (If you watch our stories you know what I’m talking about) But she’s been a trooper and I’m thankful that I have her as a teammate. I knew having a teammate with a life mantra like #alwaysmore has got to be a big win!”

The tough times Jeremy is referring to includes the massive setback in their home renovations they are facing, having to redo the entire kitchen after months of work due to a leaking dishwasher line.

Audrey revealed how difficult having to redo the renovation work has been for her, especially with a newborn at home, in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“To be honest, l was pretty heartached, angry, frustrated, and bitter for at least a solid 24 hours,” she said. “But today the Lord reminded me of this simple yet significant truth. There is ALWAYS MORE to my story than what l can see, know, and understand.”

It’s also likely referring to Audrey’s continuing battle with mastitis, which she has been open with throughout her time breastfeeding Ember. After finally being able to breastfeed Ember exclusively for the last five weeks, the TLC cast member said last week that she has come down with another infection.

“l was reminded that even though this journey still poses its challenges, being able to feed my daughter from my own body brings me incomparable joy,” she added, saying that she hopes her story can encourage any other new moms having difficulty breastfeeding.