Jeremy Roloff Receives Backlash From Social Media for His Hair

The Roloff family just can’t have anything nice.

When Audrey Roloff posted a photo of her husband Jeremy Roloff on Wednesday, she thought she was just sharing a fun moment to celebrate their first date night since welcoming daughter Ember. But many of her fans just wanted to complain about Jeremy’s long hair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, Audrey posted a picture of the happy couple in a car after their first date. It was an important moment for the two, since they had to leave Ember behind.

Up Next: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Enjoy First ‘Date Night’ Since Daughter’s Birth

“It on our first date since having Ember,” Audrey wrote. “To be honest it was bittersweet leaving Ember for the evening. I held back tears as we drove off in the Jer’s orange 1971 bmw with no car seat in the back. But at the same time it was refreshing to spend some much needed quality time just the two of us. It was a flash back to our first year of marriage because that orange bmw was Jer’s daily driver when we lived in Los Angeles.”

They went to see the group NEEDTOBREATHE perform and reconnect with friends. She also asked her fans to share their memories of leaving their baby at home for the first time.

While some fans happily shared their parenting stories, others complained about Jeremy’s long hair.

“Nice looking couple! But his hair???? What’s up with that?” one person asked.

“Like the show but someone needs to cut their hair, ” another wrote.

“I’m not opposed to long hair but some people it doesn’t look good on plus I’m so glad to see he doesn’t have it in a bun I think buns belong in an oven not even crazy about them on a woman’s hair,” one fan wrote.

“He REALLY needs a haircut. He’s a very handsome guy,” another added.

Next: Jacob Roloff Writing Second Tell-All Book About Life After ‘Little People, Big World’

The 27-year-old Jeremy is the son of Matt Roloff and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff. The two are featured on the TLC series Little People, Big World and run a farm near Portland, Oregon. His mother is also frequently targeted on social media, and had to take a stand against bullying last week.

image: Audrey Roloff / Instagram