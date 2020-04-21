Jeopardy Sets 'Greatest of All Time' Tournament Encore, Adds Special Ken Jennings Bonus Episodes

Jeopardy! is bringing back a special encore of its Greatest of All Time tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, giving new fans a chance to catch the epic showdown between Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer if they missed its initial run in January and old fans a chance to watch it again.

The game show announced Tuesday that it will be replaying the Greatest of All Time tournament in a two-week event kicking off May 4 and concluding on May 15. While the original run aired in four 60-minute episodes, the reruns will air in eight newly-edited half-hour shows that will fill when Jeopardy! typically would air every day. For an added bonus, the tournament will be bookended by the first and last show of Jennings' record-breaking 74-game streak from 2004. This will be the first time these games have been broadcasted since their initial airing, and will provide a special treat for die-hard Jeopardy! fans.

Check your local listings for your Jeopardy! time and channel, but the broadcast schedule for the 10-day event is as follows:

Monday, May 4: Ken Jennings’ first game (Original airdate: June 2, 2004)

Tuesday, May 5: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 1, Game 1

Wednesday, May 6: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 1, Game 2

Thursday, May 7: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 2, Game 1

Friday, May 8: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 2, Game 2

Monday, May 11: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 3, Game 1

Tuesday, May 12: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 3, Game 2

Wednesday, May 13: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 4, Game 1

Thursday, May 14: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 4, Game 2

Friday, May 15: Ken Jennings’ final game (Original airdate : November 30, 2004)

Last month, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune announced they were temporarily suspending production on the game shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, the two shows were set to film without a studio audience. "With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and [Wheel of Fortune]," the shows announced at the time. "The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."