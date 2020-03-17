‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus has created a nightmare for film studios and television productions alike. The outbreak has caused yet another issue for ABC’s two flagship game shows, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. On Monday night, Alex Trebek notified his followers that both shows would be taking a hiatus with the growing threat.

Prior to that, the two shows were set to film in front of no studio audience due to COVID-19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune,” his tweet read. “The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.”

With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Wheel of Fortune and @Jeopardy! The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. pic.twitter.com/VOIA2zjNmA — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 16, 2020

The Wheel of Fortune account also put out the notice.

Less than a week ago, both shows announced that they would be removing the live audiences from their filming due to the coronavirus.

Alex Trebek recently spoke out after being one year removed from his cancer diagnosis.

“The one-year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker,” Trebek said in a video released on March 11. “Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.”

He went on to share how there “were moments of great pain” and “sudden, massive attacks” of depression that would set in. He never would give up whenever a problem would arise, though.

“I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal,” he said. “A betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope.”

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will continue to air on ABC back-to-back amid the coronavirus pandemic.