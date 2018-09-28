Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Revealed How Parenthood Changed Her Marriage to Roger Mathews Days Before Split

In the days before she filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews, Jenni “JWoww” Farley indicated that her marriage had changed.

“You are either going to grow together as a couple and do everything together, or it can like, [splits apart her hands],” the Jersey Shore star told Us Weekly on Sept. 6, six days before she filed for divorce. She was speaking about how becoming a parent affected her marriage.

“I always say never have kids unless you want to have kids. I know a lot of people that are trying to have kids to fix their relationship or do all these crazy things. No, no, do not do that. Have them to have them,” she continued.

“You have to really go above and beyond as a parent, and when you think about having babies, you don’t think about that. It’s hard,” she admitted.

In that same interview, she also hinted frustrations she may have been having with Mathews.

“Greyson goes [to sleep] with Dad. He sleeps with him from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., but if Roger tries to get up and do anything, he wakes up. That’s why when Roger gets up for work, Greyson is up,” she said. “It drives me nuts because it’s like, ‘I want to sleep in. I went to bed at midnight.’”

She continued, adding that Mathews’ busy schedule rarely allows him to be home, although she maintained that it was for the greater good of the family.

“[He works from] 6:30 [a.m.] until 6 p.m. He’ll try to pop in, but he tries to go to the gym before or after. He also does acupuncture and a chiro appointment because he’s old. He’s grandpa,” she said. “It’s really about maintaining ourselves to be the best parents because if we are overweight, tired or sluggish … the kids are nonstop.”

She was also sure they were finished having any more children. “Yes, we are done,” she said. “He’s 43. For him to have another newborn … And me too. They suck the life out of you, in a good way.”

News broke Thursday that Farley filed for divorce earlier this month.

In court documents, Farley requested primary residential custody of her and Mathews’ two children. She is also seeking child support and health insurance from Mathews, as well s funds for other health care expenses. She also asked for a life insurance policy to be taken out on each of their children and that she be listed as a trustee on the policy.