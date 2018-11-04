Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley ‘Living Her Best Life’ With Daughter After Divorce Filing

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is “living her best life” with daughter Meilani, weeks after she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews.

Last week, Farley shared photos with her 4-year-old daughter from a trip to Europe. One of the photos was taken in Tenerife, the most populated of Spain’s Canary Islands. Back on Thursday, Farley told Hollywood Life that they are having the time of their lives away from home.

“Meilani is seriously living her best life,” Farley told the site. “We took her to see a castle, she has tried different foods. It’s so nice having the opportunity to experience this with my daughter. We toured Barcelona, saw famous historical landmarks, went to the beach, and tried local food.”

Farley, 32, said she was still doing some work while overseas, researching for her Naturally Woww products.

“This process has been very hands on for me, as I went straight to the source to find and learn about the best ingredients,” the reality TV star explained. “I’ve never been ordinary, so I didn’t want to create ordinary products. Creating a skincare line that is easy to use on the go, that uses simple and innovative ingredients, and that makes you feel confident is my goal with Naturally Woww.”

Farley arrived back home this weekend, just in time for Halloween. On Sunday, she shared a cute video of Meilani showing off the elaborate Halloween decorations in front of Farley’s home.

“Favorite time of the year. just got home from Spain and we are putting in some werkkkkkk,” Farley wrote in the caption.

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in early September, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They have been married since 2015 and are also parents to 2-year-old son Greyson. Mathews has said he wants to reconcile, and even met with Farley for an anniversary dinner earlier this month.

The reason behind the split is not clear, but JWoww hinted that she was frustrated by how Mathews was handling Greyson’s speech development issues.

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger, couldn’t, not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’” Farley said during an appearance on the Today Show. “In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent, I thought, like ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’”

Farley said she felt “very alone” while trying to handle the issue. She also said she understands how her wild Jersey Shore image might make some confused by her dedication to her children.

“To me, it’s just kind of natural that my life shifted like that because I am his mom. But from the outside, sure, it looks really crazy,” Farley said. “‘JWoww from Jersey Shore all of the sudden becoming this crazy mom guru for her 2-year-old boy.’ I have to live my life now through the eyes of a 2-year-old that doesn’t speak. And so until he speaks, that’s my priority.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

