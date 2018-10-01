Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Ditches Wedding Ring in Midst of Divorce

Jenni “JWoww” Farley seems to have parted with her wedding ring while in the midst of a divorce from husband Roger Mathews — although the Jersey Shore star is still sharing photos of him and the kids.

Farley, 32, shared photos on Monday from the Disney Junior Dance Party with Mathews and their 4-year-old daughter, Meilani Alexandra. In one of the photos, Mathews, 43, holds Meilani in his arms while smiling for the camera.

“@disneyjuniortour fun,” Farley captioned the gallery of images, adding pink and blue emoji hearts.

But days before, Farley and Meilani attended a bridal shower for Lauren Pesce, Farley’s Jersey Shore co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s fiancée. In the photos from the shower, Farley was not wearing a wedding ring. In fact, she hasn’t worn a wedding ring in any of her recent Instagram photos.

News broke last week that Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September, citing irreconcilable differences. Mathews announced the news in an Instagram video, vowing to win her back.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said in a video. “I’m just gonna keep it simple. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s—, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … Again, I’m not gonna get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one.”

“I’m not done fighting,” he added. “I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back. I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We’re in counseling, so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

The reality star and truck driver married in October 2015. Along with Meilani, they also share 2-year-old son Greyson Valor.

In divorce documents, Farley is requesting primary residential custody of both children, which means both children would live with her on a day-to-day basis.

Farley’s co-star and longtime BFF Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi weighed in on the divorce news, sharing one of Farley’s recent photos of the two of them talking on the couch in a new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“We are forever, my love,” Polizzi wrote beneath the photo. She included a few emojis, including a kiss, two women standing side by side, and the female gender symbol. She also kept Farley’s original caption as well, which was a heartfelt message to Polizzi.

“If you don’t fight with your best friend every now and then are you even best friends??!!” Farley captioned her own post. “Love you forever, Snooki.”

Farley has not publicly commented on the divorce filing, offering no further details on the split.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.