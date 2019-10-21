Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Accuses Contractor of Being High During Home Improvements in Lawsuit

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s home improvement plan became a lot more complicated than she counted on when the Jersey Shore star alleged her contractor showed up to lay tile in her New Jersey home under the influence of drugs. TMZ obtained a copy of the lawsuit Farley filed against Anthony Dai in which the MTV personality claimed to have asked Dai to leave her home when he finally showed up at 10 p.m. due to his alleged impairment.

Farley claims the contractor was so high that upon being asked to leave, he forgot to take with him his cell phone and wet saw, but that he had already cashed the $1,250 check she gave him up front for the installation. This led to the check cashing company suing Farley for the money, leading to her suit against Dai in the first place. Although the Ocean County Court Clerk told TMZ the suit has since been settled, details of the settlement are not public record.

This legal drama is the latest in the drama making things complicated in Farley’s life. After calling things off with boyfriend Zack Carpinello, having watched him grope co-star Angelina Pivarnick on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation earlier this month, the reality star is reportedly giving “24” a second chance, being spotted out on a romantic outing together at Universal Studios in Orlando Saturday.

Farley had some strong words for both Carpinello and Pivarnick after watching what went down between the two while she was out for the count at a Las Vegas club, taking to Instagram ahead of her brief split with Carpinello to blast the pair.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote in a note. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” Farley added. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello apologized publicly on his own Instagram soon after, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

He continued, “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

Photo credit: Getty / CJ Rivera