Jenelle Evans Weighs in on ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Shay Mitchell’s Baby Bump

Shay Mitchell is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, and actively documenting every step of the way for fans. Mitchell recently revealed some of the less glamorous aspects of pregnancy, but some seem to think she’s absolutely glowing regardless.

Jenelle Evans, former star of MTV‘s Teen Mom 2, recently commented on an Us Weekly gallery full of Mitchell’s pregnancy photos. The embattled ex-reality star complimented Mitchell on a single tweet.

“She looks so good !!” Evans tweeted, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Evans may think that Mitchell is positively glowing, but the former Pretty Little Liars star has spoken at length about the less-than-positive aspects of pregnancy. In a recent episode of her YouTube series Almost Ready, Mitchell revealed the interesting way that she deals with having to got to the bathroom often while working.

“You wanna see something?” Mitchell asked viewers, revealing that she’d started wearing a diaper on set. “Honestly guys, I’ve never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you’re pregnant.”

She continued, “I swear to God, in a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night to the point where I was like, ‘I’m f—ing wearing diapers.’”

Mitchell revealed that she was wearing one while filming the video. She said she decided to give it a shot because “it gets so annoying having to go to the bathroom all the time.”

“I peed myself, I got it a couple good time and I had to throw it out,” the actress said. “But I’m not doing it. You know, I’m having to pee way too much. It’s just like, I’m over it.”

Her stylist, Monica Rose, also appeared in the video. She seemed shocked by Mitchell’s admission.

“What? I have never seen that in my life, and I’ve had three kids!” She said in the video. “You know, I wish I would have known about that. Because I’ve had a couple episodes.”

Mitchell joked, “You can thank me later.”

Before opening up about wearing diapers, Mitchell revealed another ugly pregnancy reality: swollen feet. She showed them off on Instagram, as reported by TODAY. Mitchell joked in a video posted on her Instagram accounnt, “Either Alana tied up my shoes too tight or I’ve become a member of the swollen foot crew. Oh my gosh.”

The actress first announced that she was expecting back in June, according to CNN. She posted a photo of herself baring her baby bump for the world, joking that she’s now driving for two.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” the caption read.

Mitchell also announced the news on her YouTube channel with a video called, “Guess Who’s Preggers.”