Jenelle Evans Thinking About Producing Her Own Reality Show After ‘Teen Mom 2’ (Exclusive)

Jenelle Evans is ready to forge ahead on a new path months after her time on Teen Mom 2 ended. In an exclusive sit-down with PopCulture.com, Evans even revealed exactly what projects she may be interested in producing in the future, including a couple of ideas that fans of hers will definitely be interested in.

“I have a lot of show ideas — a lot of different reality show ideas. Kind of like Bachelor-like style ideas, dating ideas, you know young mom ideas basically — I wouldn’t say teenagers though,” the former MTV personality revealed. “I have a bunch of thoughts running in my head, but whenever I want to pursue those opportunities, I can’t and I’m put at a halt because I’m still stuck in a contract.”

Evans noted that her contract with MTV ends in April and that once she is out of it, she’ll be free to pursue even more opportunities.

“I’ve kind of been in limbo for a year since last April and I’ve been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t you?’ And I’m stuck to this contract, and once I’m out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff, but right now, people are iffy about what they want to do,” Evans told PopCulture.com exclusively. “It’s not just other companies, it’s also, I’m not gonna lie, MTV, they’re iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not, so I’m just sitting here, doing my own thing, trying to keep YouTube updated, ’cause my fans, they wanna know — they’re digging into my life, and they wanna know what’s up!”

As far as her plans outside of the Teen Mom world, Evans said that she’s simply going to wait until April to take any next steps.

“I think I’m just gonna wait until April, my plan is to wait until April and then venture out and talk to other production companies and stuff. But right now, I don’t know where MTV’s head is at. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea,” Evans said of her connection to MTV. “We talk here and there, we don’t talk much, but whenever I ask what’s going on with me, they’re just like, ‘We don’t know, we’re just not gonna use you for this season right now,’ and they’re just kind of beating around the bush.

In advance of this new, post-Teen Mom 2 journey, Evans revealed that she’s going to focus on what works best for her.

“I’m just gonna focus on myself, focus on my brand stepping away from Teen Mom and focusing on myself as a person and not attaching my name to that Teen Mom title,” she noted regarding any future business opportunities. “And whether it’s on camera I do again or even off camera and just do production and be involved in another show and getting it together, that would be fun too. So I mean, we’ll see what happens.”

So, it sounds like fans will simply have to stay tuned, and follow along with Evans’ updates across all of her social media channels, to find out what next she has in store.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty