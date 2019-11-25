Jenelle Evans Shares ‘Typical Selfie’ With Message for Fans Amid Split From David Eason

With a new change in relationships, comes a new change in social networking! Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans is encouraging fans to catch up with her life on Snapchat instead of Instagram in a new post shared to her social media on Sunday, Nov. 24. In a selfie shared to the aforementioned accounts, the MTV personality took to the network to share a “typical selfie” in which she revealed her Snapchat handle. Looking contemplative with little to no makeup, the South Carolina native added a simple caption calling for fans to follow her alongside a ghost emoji, synonymous with the network.

While the mom-of-three has remained relatively mum on social media, she took to Twitter last week to clarify speculation of a possible pregnancy after an image of her showing off a baby bump surfaced on the former Teen Mom 2 star’s Snapchat.

In a tweet shared to her official account on Nov. 15, Evans clarified the sighting swirling on social media following her split from ex, David Eason, admitting she was in fact, not pregnant and the image making the social rounds had to do with the Memories feature on Snapchat.

Where does it say memories ??? pic.twitter.com/QYmV4xeDco — 〰️➰ (@Pinapples__w) November 15, 2019

Evans has been taking time away from social media following the announcement of her split from ex, Eason on Oct. 31, where she told fans the two would be breaking up and she had “filed papers” to dissolve their marriage. Admitting that she would need to “make changes,” the 27-year-old had apparently been hinting for days how the struggles were very real between tweets and shutting off comments on several Instagram posts.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” the MTV personality wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans has been through a lot of pain in her marriage to Eason, from continuous allegations over the years of domestic abuse to the mysterious disappearance of her dog, Nugget. She was even fired from the MTV series that shot her to fame, cutting off a major source of reality TV income. Last week, Radar Online reported Evans is poised to make off with most of the couple’s wealth in the divorce, with a source close to the couple alleging Eason is “furious” about being left destitute.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images