‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Addresses Pregnancy Speculation After Photo Surfaces Following David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans is taking to social media to clarify speculation of a possible pregnancy after an image of her showing off a baby bump surfaced on the former Teen Mom 2 star’s Snapchat last week. In a tweet shared to her official account on Friday, Nov. 15, Evans addressed the questions swirling on social media following her split from ex, David Eason, admitting a pregnancy wasn’t true and it all had to do with the Memories feature on the social network.

“The picture posted to my Snapchat yesterday was a ‘throwback’ pic on my memories when I was pregnant with Ensley. Just thought I looked pretty so I posted,” Evans tweeted. “Stop reading into everything so much.”

Fans and followers of the Teen Mom franchise alum took to her Twitter to chime in on the response, some even admitting she had to continue explaining herself after a slew of reported lies over the years.

“Listen, you lied over and over to the public and the courts. You’re gonna have to prove yourself and let people make their own opinions, that’s all,” one fan argued.

“Who cares anyways if you are prego (sic) or not you make some pretty amazing kids and are a wonderful mother and an even more amazing person so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

where does she even look pregnant in this — Brittanie Nutter 💎 (@brittanienutter) November 15, 2019

Just gotta say Ensley is the only good thing that came outta that toxic relationship. Cherish her and those sweet boys and never let the psycho hurt them or you again — THE MAN IS MONEY 🔴 (@girl_fiya) November 15, 2019

Who cares anyways if you are prego or not you make some pretty amazing kids and are a wonderful mother and an even more amazing person so beautiful @PBandJenelley_1 — Joseph Stark (@jstark2008) November 15, 2019

“[Laughing out loud] that was done on purpose. Once people are in the limelight they can’t deal with life without it so they do whatever they have to do,” another fan wrote.

While it clear that Evans is not pregnant, she is for the most part, taking time away from social media following the announcement of her split from ex, Eason on Oct. 31, where she revealed to fans the two would be splitting up and that she had “filed papers” to end her marriage. Aware that she would need to “make changes,” the 27-year-old had been hinting for days that trouble was on the horizon between tweets and shutting off comments on several Instagram posts.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” the MTV personality wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

