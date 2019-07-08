Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace ‘Will Live With Us Full Time Soon’

Jenelle Evans revealed Monday that she and David Eason are planning for her 9-year-old son Jace to move in with them full time. Jace currently is under the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, and has been for most of his life. Evans had Jace with ex Andrew Lewis in 2009.

Evans, who recently regained custody of her and Eason’s daughter Ensley, her son Kaiser and Eason’s daughter Maryssa, took to Instagram Monday morning to open up about the experience with her followers. One fan asked how she and her family was doing and if Jace was living with her.

“Everything and everyone is doing great. We are super grateful and happy. Jace will live with us full time soon but not now,” the Teen Mom 2 alum responded.

It’s unclear what legal proceedings, if any, are underway for Jace to live with his mother. Last week’s court ruling does not affect Barbara’s custody of him.

In the same Q&A, Evans admitted that it was “hard” to stay with Eason after he shot and killed the family dog, Nugget — the incident that kickstarted the entire custody battle.

“Honestly yes [it was a hard decision], we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much,” Evans wrote on Instagram Monday. “He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

After the dog killing, a judge ruled that Ensley, 2, Kaiser, 5, and Maryssa, 11, should not live with Evans and Eason. Ensley went to live temporarily with Barbara and Jace, while Kaiser was cared for by his father, Nathan Griffith, and Maryssa was cared for by a family member.

Last week, a different judge ruled that the three kids could return home, a decision that Barbara told RadarOnline was “an injustice to the children.”

“We are all sick to our stomachs,” she said, adding that she was “going to fight for these children.”

Griffith spoke out Sunday, a few days after the court ruling, tweeting that “I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment.”

Evans told PEOPLE that she was “ecstatic” to have custody of her kids again. “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”