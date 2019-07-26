Jenelle Evans Slams Amber Portwood Amid Domestic Battery Case: ‘But They Are Scared of David’

Amid news that MTV cameras followed Teen Mom star Amber Portwood into her court hearing Thursday, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans took to Twitter to air her displeasure with the network, who fired her amid the drama with husband David Eason earlier this summer. Evans, 27, wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she was upset at MTV for not filming her month-long custody drama in court.

“Wow, could of [sic] filmed at my court case that was completely dismissed.. but not instead go film the drama of a person that attacks others with weapons. Don’t film the positive tho [sic],” Evans tweeted early Friday morning.

Hours later, she tweeted, “But they are scared of David.”

Portwood was arrested earlier this month on domestic battery charges after allegedly throwing a shoe at and wielding a machete at boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who claimed he was holding their 1-year-old son James at the time. During a court appearance on Thursday, MTV cameras were at the courthouse to capture the drama, as were her co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd.

After Eason admitted to shooting and killing his and Evans’ family dog for allegedly biting their 2-year-old daughter, MTV fired Evans this summer. The network had also reportedly been running into filming issues with her because of Eason, who was fired by the network in 2018 after going on a homophobic and transphobic Twitter rant. Therefore, MTV could not film when Evans was with Eason.

A judge in North Carolina temporarily removed Evans and Eason’s children from their custody in May following the dog killing incident. After more than a month, a different judge returned the children to their care and dismissed the case.

On Thursday, a judge in Indiana ruled that Lowell was allowed to have supervised visits with James, a major victory after she was initially allowed to have no contact with him following her arrest and Glennon’s filing for full custody.

There were reports that the dispute stemmed from an argument between Portwood and Glennon after Glennon was allegedly unfaithful, although a source at Us Weekly claims the infidelity allegation is simply a rumor.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” the source stated. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Glennon touted a “clear conscience” on Instagram this week amid the cheating rumors. He is still protected by the no-contact order against Portwood.