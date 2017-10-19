Jenelle Evans Swears She Will Leave the Show Claiming MTV Edited Episodes to Make He Look Bad

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is threatening to leave the show if it doesn’t start portraying her properly, asking MTV to “please stop and please listen to me.”

TMZ caught up with Evans and husband David Eason at LAX recently, just after an episode aired showing a fight between the two. Evans, who is arguably one of the most controversial and most well-known members of the show, has frequently been painted in a negative light, a viewpoint that she thinks is entirely due to the editing process.

“It’s really mentally hurting me,” the Teen Mom 2 star disclosed, also stating that the show is beginning to take a toll on her children, too. The way that the show portrays her has caused her to receive social media backlash and she does not like that MTV adds subtitles when her 3-year-old son Kaiser, who has been shown going to speech therapy, talks.

When asked about whether or not she’ll come back for another season, Evans said she will if MTV tries “to work with me and change the editing around to where it’s portrayed the right way.”

This isn’t the first time that the star and mother of three has threatened to leave. Earlier this month after a controversial episode aired showing marital problems between Evans and Eason, she took to Instagram to express her anger.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she said in the caption of a photo. “They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

Whether Evans’ threats hold any truth is still something to be seen.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m on MTV.