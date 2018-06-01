Jenelle Evans Shamed for Letting Sick Daughter Play Outside With a Hose

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is getting serious backlash after posting a photo of her sick daughter Ensley playing with a hose outside.

The reality star shared a series of photos, which showed baby Ensley having a good time playing in the outdoors. Evans turned heads however by captioning the photo “For being a sick baby, she sure is having a lot of fun.”

Fans were not thrilled about her parenting move, InTouch reports, and shamed the mother-of-three’s decision to let her play with the hose while sick.

“Why is the sick baby in the water?” one person asked.

Another added, “A bath is warm water, not freezing cold hose water outside.”

A third, however, lost their cool for those who didn’t understand why a sick, soaking wet toddler isn’t exactly ideal. “Let me break it down for the idiots… pool/hose water is cold… therefore your body overworks to keep itself warm… the last thing you want your body to do (while sick especially) is overwork. Hence why the show is called Teen Mom. #whatNOTtodo.”

The backlash comes days after sources suspected Evans might be fired from Teen Mom 2 after she refused to attend the taping of the reunion in New York City.

“Jenelle will be interviewed this week for the Teen Mom reunion since she refused to go to New York City for filming,” a source told Us Weekly. “Jenelle’s husband [David Eason] won’t be interviewed since he was fired from the show. David has expressed interest in sitting down with [host] Dr. Drew Pinsky, but at this point, who knows if that will happen.”

MTV announced in February that the network would no longer be filming with Eason with six weeks of production left on the season after his homophobic Twitter rant went viral.

Jenelle and David married in September 2017 and share 15-month-old Ensley, as well as four children from previous relationships.

The couple were caught in controversy earlier this year for posting photos of themselves with semi-automatic weapons on the same day of the Parkland school shooting, then posting a fake news story criticizing one of the teenage survivors on Facebook.

Evans was also involved in a road rage incident in late April, during which the other driver claimed she pulled a gun on him. Eason subsequently claimed the man was trying to kidnap his wife. Police didn’t file charges against either party involved in the incident.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.