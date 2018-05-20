Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Stayed Home From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Taping

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is getting called out by fans after claiming she didn’t attend this weekend’s reunion special taping so as to avoid drama.

The MTV personality tweeted Saturday, after reports that a physical fight between co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus surfaced on The Ashley, “So glad I stayed home from [NYC] this weekend with my babies. Too much drama! [Called It]

Fans immediately responded to her on social media, saying that it wasn’t the drama that kept her away, but the fact that her husband, David Eason, wouldn’t have been welcome on set. Eason was fired in February by MTV after going on a homophobic rant on Twitter.

“Girrrrl you stayed home because your homophobic husband wasn’t welcome… don’t lie [shrug emoji],” one user clapped back.

Evans then retweeted the comment, adding, “Exactly…. and ?! [Laughing emoji] too much drama for us. I could have paid for his ticket and been petty and brought him but I heard a great quote the other day. ‘Do not go anywhere that makes you feel uncomfortable.’ Simple as that [praise emoji].”

But her zen attitude didn’t keep fans from going in on her, pointing out that she tacitly admitted Eason is homophobic in her message.

“[For your information]. You just said ‘exactly’ to someone calling your husband homophobic,” one user commented.

“I wouldn’t be proud to be married to a homophobic person [shrug emoji] but hey, that’s just me,” another quipped.

Another came for her relationship with Eason, which has been shown to be tumultuous by MTV cameras, saying, “I don’t know if you’re trying to convince us or yourself that your life + relationship is ‘perfect.’”

Evans clapped back to that comment as well, writing, “[Laughing my f—ing a— off], I have nothing to prove to anyone so [I don’t give a f—] what you think or how you perceive me or my life anymore.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

