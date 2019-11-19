Jenelle Evans Reveals Adorable Video of Daughter Ensley Amid David Eason Split, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Return Rumors

Jenelle Evans has been staying mostly silent since the former Teen Mom 2 star announced last month she had taken her children and left husband David Eason, uncharacteristically sharing only a few statements on her Twitter over the past month. Over the weekend, however, she shared an adorable video of her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley marveling at the camera while rocking a kitty cat Snapchat filter on the little girl’s Instagram, writing only, “Meow,” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ensley Eason (@ensleyjolie_) on Nov 14, 2019 at 7:17pm PST

After Evans packed up daughter Ensley and 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, to leave Eason, things have only gotten more dramatic, with the former pipe welder attempting to file a missing persons report on his estranged wife and daughter. Evans, meanwhile, was granted a restraining order against her husband.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple may be staying mostly silent, except for some social media jabs on Eason’s part, but speculation that Evans is attempting to get her job with Teen Mom 2 back is running rampant after she shared footage of herself in New York ahead of leaving Eason. Evans was fired from the reality show earlier this year after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s pet dog.

Teen Mom 2 fans actually thought Evans was announcing her return to the show last week, sharing a photo of filming on her Snapchat with the caption, “unseen moments … wrapped !” But Evans explained she was simply sharing an old photo in a rare Twitter statement.

“The picture posted to my Snapchat yesterday was a ‘throwback’ pic on my memories when I was pregnant with Ensley,” she wrote. “Just thought I looked pretty so I posted. [shrug emoji] stop reading into everything so much.”

Back in May, Evans opened up about being fired from the show, telling Us Weekly that she would “of course” return to Teen Mom 2 in the future if asked: “I hold a special place in my heart for MTV and the producers!” she said. “I shared 10 years of my life with them! I wish them nothing but success.”

Photo credit: Getty / John Lamparski