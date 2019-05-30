Jenelle Evans Reported Husband David Eason to Police After Dog’s Killing

After David Eason shot and killed his and wife Jenelle Evans‘ family dog, Nugget, Evans reportedly called police on him.

In an incident report obtained from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina by RadarOnline, a cruelty to animals crime was reported on Wednesday, May 1 by the former Teen Mom 2 star. “Suspect shot and killed victim’s dog,” the report read. “Shotgun” was listed as the weapon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What’s more is that the public information officer for the sheriff’s office exclusively told the outlet that “Mrs. Jenelle Evans was the reporting person.”

One day before Evans’ call, her ex Nathan Griffith, who is the father of her 4-year-old son Kaiser, called police on Tuesday, April 30 out of concern for Kaiser.

“Reporting party called about a welfare checked on a child,” the separate incident report read.

Earlier this month, Radar released a 911 call from Griffith about the welfare check. “There was a dispute with my ex-fiancée and her husband and he shot a dog,” Griffith said. “There’s been multiple 911 calls and abuse. I’m trying to figure out where my son is at and what I have to do in this situation. I’m so confused right now.”

The public information officer confirmed to the outlet that an animal cruelty investigation is still ongoing into Eason, who claimed that the French bulldog bit his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

A representative for Evans told the publication that “I called them back because the media told the cops I was hoaxing the situation. I asked to speak to the chief of police.”

Earlier this week, Evans and Eason were denied temporary custody of their children after child protective services ordered different family members to take care of Evans’ kids Jace, Kaiser and Ensley as well as Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa.

Evans told The Hollywood Gossip on Wednesday that she was “currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back.”

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” the controversial MTV personality continued. “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

She made it clear that she and Eason would not be splitting up amid the custody battle. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”