Jenelle Evans Reveals Recent Surgery to Blame for Looking Pregnant

Jenelle Evans’ changing figure is the result not of pregnancy, but of surgery!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member has been the subject of a number pregnancy rumors recently, with fans saying she looked like she was hiding a baby bump in several of her recent snaps. But Evans revealed on Snapchat this week that what fans are seeing is bloating following a hernia repair surgery.

“Sorry if you guys assumed I’ve been pregnant anytime recently but I’m not pregnant,” the 26-year-old mom-of-three wrote. “Just been bloated for the wrong reasons…lmao.”

The MTV personality then posted a picture of her bloated stomach, elaborating on the “wrong reasons.”

“I’m home a lot lately, mainly because of stomach issues. Stayed in on NYE, couldn’t even wrap my Christmas presents,” she continued. “I’ve been recovering from hernia repair surgery. I hope my health is better now and I don’t look bloated anymore.”

Several of Evans’ photos have been targeted by fans looking for pregnancy hints, including one of her and new husband David Eason leaning in for a kiss.

When fans questioned her slightly protruding tummy in that photo, Evans was quick to respond in the comments that what they were seeing was her all-too-relatable “kangaroo pouch.”

Evans is already mom to three children, sharing Jace, 8, with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 3, with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 11 months, with Eason, who has two other children, daughter Maryssa and son Kaden, from previous relationships.

The two told E! News in July that she and her husband weren’t planning on having any more kids together for now.

“I think we’re good. We have a lot of kids together,” she said.

Eason added, “We already have so many kids and it’s really time-consuming, it’s hectic. We don’t get that much time for just ourselves.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219, Snapchat / Jenelle Evans