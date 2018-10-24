Jenelle Evans Reacts to David Eason Infidelity Claims From His Sister

Jenelle Evans responded to the allegations that husband David Eason might have cheated on her when they first began seeing each other as part of a long rant on Twitter Saturday.

The comment came as Evans’ husband David Eason’s sister Jessica Eason Miller called into the podcast Teen Mom Time to comment on her strained relationship with her brother, his firing from Teen Mom 2 and David’s relationship status when he started dating Jenelle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When David first told me about dating Jenelle I was working at the hospital, I was walking to my car, and he was actually seeing a girl who was the daughter of an employee of the hospital that I worked at. He was seeing her, and he was also seeing Jenelle,” Jessica said on the podcast, as first reported by OK! Magazine.

He asked me my opinion, ‘what do you think about,’ I shouldn’t say her name…but she was my friend’s daughter… and he said ‘Her or Jenelle Evans?’ and I said, ‘Jenelle Evans… are you crazy?…’ Apparently everyone thought that she [Jenelle] was crazy and a drug addict.’”

Despite Eason Miller’s comments not naming any names, Evans took to Twitter Saturday morning to drag her sister-in-law and her comments.

I can tell you exactly who he was with before me lmao and it’s a crazy ass story that his sister has no idea about actually. She’s a liar… just fought davids other sister and April had to get screws in her finger the other day. No one likes HER. She lost her mind lol //t.co/grZOMaYwvx — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) September 1, 2018

“I can tell you exactly who he was with before me [laughing my a— off] and it’s a crazy ass story that his sister has no idea about actually,” Evans said of her husband’s previous relationship. “She’s a liar… just fought davids other sister and April had to get screws in her finger the other day. No one likes HER. She lost her mind [laughing out loud].”

Eason Miller also commented on David’s recent firing from Teen Mom 2, specifically denouncing Evans’ excuse that David has homophobic views because that is how he was raised.

“He doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” Eason Miller said, as first reported by Radar Online. “Why would you say that and put hatred out there? He never should’ve said that. If he thought it he should’ve kept it to himself.”

She did admit that while they were raised Baptist growing up, their parents never forced homophobic views on them.

“We were taught straight from the Bible: Men don’t date men, women don’t date women,” she said. “But that wasn’t something our mom and dad drilled in our heads growing up. That was something David himself was disgusted by. I don’t think they even had any discussion with us about that. That was his personal feeling!”

Looks like the controversial Teen Mom 2 star is going to have to come up with a better excuse for her husband’s behavior.