Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Not on Talking Terms’ With Husband David Eason, Considering ‘Divorce’ After He Kills Dog

David Eason’s decision to kill wife Jenelle Evans’ dog may be the last straw for the Teen Mom 2 star.

After the fired MTV cast member confirmed Wednesday he had shot and killed Evans’ French Bulldog, Nugget, after the pup allegedly nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley, the admittedly “distraught” reality personality opened up about the state of her marriage to Us Weekly.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the 16 and Pregnant alum admitted. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

“David and I are not on talking terms,” she continued to the publication. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

As for Eason, he wrote on Instagram Tuesday alongside a video of Ensley repeatedly getting close to the dog’s face until she nipped at her, “I dont (sic) give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont (sic) put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes (sic) mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt (sic) the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather (sic) or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is (sic) ME,” he concluded.

Evans admitted on her own Instagram account, meanwhile, that she is “heartbroken” and “distraught” over the death of her dog.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

As for her next move, Evans told Us, “[I] would like for everyone to just give me my own time right now to figure things out and clear my head.”

