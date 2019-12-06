Jenelle Evans Repeats She’s ‘Not Dating Anyone’ Amid David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans has stated again that she is not dating anyone in the wake of her split from David Eason, sharing her relationship status in a tweet on Dec. 4: “Once again, no I’m not dating anyone,” she wrote along with the facepalm emoji.

“I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with,” the reality star added on Thursday. “No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

These tweets were a follow-up to a Dec. 2 message that read, “Y’all need to chill. I’m not dating anyone.”

For now, Evans is focused on spending time with her kids in the wake of her split from Eason. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Evans is mom to sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships.

On Thanksgiving, Evans shared a tweet expressing her thanks for her family and her new chapter in life.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” the former Teen Mom OG star wrote. Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself.”

Evans announced her decision to leave her husband on social media in late October.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am,” the reality star concluded. “Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans also filed for a restraining order against Eason, which she received in early November, and the order was extended for another two weeks by a judge in Nashville last week, Radar Online reports.

Photo Credit: Getty / Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin