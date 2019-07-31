Jenelle Evans’ New Photo of David Eason and Daughter Ensley Has ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Worried

After a long, dramatic few months regarding former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason, Evans is finally taking to social media to show her affection for Eason regardless of what’s happened.

In a new post, she shared a photo of Eason and their daughter Ensley and fans are seriously concerned.

View this post on Instagram So proud of her chickens. 💓👧🏻 #LittleMama A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jul 30, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

One fan wrote, “Remember girl…. 7 billion living people living on earth,” while another one said, “Hope they don’t nip her in the face” referring to Eason shooting and killing her French Bulldog Nugget.

Someone else said, “My heart hurts for your kids man [heartbreak emoji].”

“Please god keep him away from animals,” one commenter said.

In the wake of the heated scandal that lost Evans her role on Teen Mom 2 and the couple temporary custody of their children, she made it clear where she stands with her husband despite what everyone else thinks. She took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the pair cuddling up in a video while in the car.

She wrote, “Stronger than ever,” as a caption.

Evans and Eason have been treading through muddy water the last several months after Eason admitted to shooting and killing Nugget after the dog nipped at their 2-year-old daughter’s face. After news blew up, Child Protective Services got involved to remove Ensley, as well as Evans’ son Kaiser and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, from their home.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he captioned in an Instagram post. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he continued. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

A few days later, Evans took to Instagram to post a photo of she and Nugget captioning it with, “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”